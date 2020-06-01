All apartments in Jacksonville
12062 W DALMATION LN
12062 W DALMATION LN

12062 Dalmation Ln W · No Longer Available
Location

12062 Dalmation Ln W, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
The 4 bedroom 2 bath home is conveniently tucked away in a quiet neighborhood on a culdesac near 295. You are minutes away from the Town Center and 10-15 Minutes from the beach. This is a spacious home with an eat in kitchen and a breakfast bar. It has a separate dining room and living room! Lawn care is included in the rent and the irrigation is on a well pump! Come see it before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12062 W DALMATION LN have any available units?
12062 W DALMATION LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12062 W DALMATION LN have?
Some of 12062 W DALMATION LN's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12062 W DALMATION LN currently offering any rent specials?
12062 W DALMATION LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12062 W DALMATION LN pet-friendly?
No, 12062 W DALMATION LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12062 W DALMATION LN offer parking?
Yes, 12062 W DALMATION LN offers parking.
Does 12062 W DALMATION LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12062 W DALMATION LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12062 W DALMATION LN have a pool?
No, 12062 W DALMATION LN does not have a pool.
Does 12062 W DALMATION LN have accessible units?
No, 12062 W DALMATION LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12062 W DALMATION LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12062 W DALMATION LN does not have units with dishwashers.
