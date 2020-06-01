12062 W DALMATION LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The 4 bedroom 2 bath home is conveniently tucked away in a quiet neighborhood on a culdesac near 295. You are minutes away from the Town Center and 10-15 Minutes from the beach. This is a spacious home with an eat in kitchen and a breakfast bar. It has a separate dining room and living room! Lawn care is included in the rent and the irrigation is on a well pump! Come see it before its gone!