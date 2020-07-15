All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

11988 Marldon Lane

11988 Marldon Lane · (904) 888-5084
Location

11988 Marldon Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$2,095

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This spacious home offers 4 bed and 3.5 bath, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the the kitchen. Greenland community offers club house, pool, tennis court, soccer court and playground. Landlord will provide Lawn care for an additional $150 if needed.
This spacious home offers 4 bed and 3.5 bath, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the the kitchen. Greenland community offers club house, pool, tennis court, soccer court and playground. Lawn care can be provided for additional $150 if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11988 Marldon Lane have any available units?
11988 Marldon Lane has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11988 Marldon Lane have?
Some of 11988 Marldon Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11988 Marldon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11988 Marldon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11988 Marldon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11988 Marldon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11988 Marldon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11988 Marldon Lane offers parking.
Does 11988 Marldon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11988 Marldon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11988 Marldon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11988 Marldon Lane has a pool.
Does 11988 Marldon Lane have accessible units?
No, 11988 Marldon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11988 Marldon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11988 Marldon Lane has units with dishwashers.
