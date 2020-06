Amenities

Wonderful home in the gated community of Greenland Cove. Open floor plan. Ceramic tile in all living areas. Separate dining and living room. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Three guest bedrooms and guest bath. Purple room and green bathroom are going to be painted a neutral beige color.Spacious owners suite and bathroom. Bathroom boasts dual sinks, walk in shower and garden tub. Large walk in closet. Screened in lanai and fenced in backyard. Great location! Central to both military bases, NS Mayport and NAS Jax. Close to Baptist South hospital. Minutes to great shopping and restaurants! Non smokers only! Owner is only allowing virtual showings.