Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This 3BR/ 2.5 BA, 2 story home is spacious and inviting. First floor provides a formal living room or space for a home office, kitchen with eating space, open living/dining room and half bath for convenience. Second floor has an open loft space for gaming, movie watching or lounging. Large master bedroom boasts two large walk in closets, ensuite bath with double sinks and garden tub. Large corner lot provides plenty of yard space for outdoor activities.