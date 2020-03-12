All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 West 11th Street

118 11th St W · No Longer Available
Location

118 11th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
range
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is the entire 1st floor of a gorgeous Victorian Style home right the Springfield Historic District; a vibrant and growing community, that is projected to be the next Riverside/Avondale. It has recent bathroom and kitchen updates including stainless steel appliance. There is an open kitchen layout with a breakfast bar, double sink and plenty of cabinet space. Get the convenience of being within walking distance of amazing local restaurants, 2 local breweries, plus a quick bicycle ride to downtown, the river, etc.

Features:
- Water and Sewer Included
- Glass-top Stainless Steel Range
- Original Hardwood
- Brick Fireplace
- Full-size Washer and Dryer Included

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

