11780 Paddock Gates Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Great 5 bedroom, 4 bath property for rent in the desirable Mandarin area! Don't miss everything this home has to offer- courtyard entry garage, pavered driveway, open floor plan with formal living and dining room. Spacious family room and dining offer tall ceilings and updated light fixtures. Gorgeous hardwood floors in the main living areas. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and more! Master bedroom has tray ceilings and two large closets. En suite is just as luxurious with dual sink vanity, garden tub and large shower. Enjoy your screened in patio overlooking the serene pond views. No pets please. * NOT FURNISHED - WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP ONLY * Resident benefit package: $20/month. Renter's insurance required.