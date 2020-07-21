All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:36 AM

11780 Paddock Gates Dr

11780 Paddock Gates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11780 Paddock Gates Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Great 5 bedroom, 4 bath property for rent in the desirable Mandarin area! Don't miss everything this home has to offer- courtyard entry garage, pavered driveway, open floor plan with formal living and dining room. Spacious family room and dining offer tall ceilings and updated light fixtures. Gorgeous hardwood floors in the main living areas. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and more! Master bedroom has tray ceilings and two large closets. En suite is just as luxurious with dual sink vanity, garden tub and large shower. Enjoy your screened in patio overlooking the serene pond views. No pets please. * NOT FURNISHED - WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP ONLY * Resident benefit package: $20/month. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11780 Paddock Gates Dr have any available units?
11780 Paddock Gates Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11780 Paddock Gates Dr have?
Some of 11780 Paddock Gates Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11780 Paddock Gates Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11780 Paddock Gates Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11780 Paddock Gates Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11780 Paddock Gates Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11780 Paddock Gates Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11780 Paddock Gates Dr offers parking.
Does 11780 Paddock Gates Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11780 Paddock Gates Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11780 Paddock Gates Dr have a pool?
No, 11780 Paddock Gates Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11780 Paddock Gates Dr have accessible units?
No, 11780 Paddock Gates Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11780 Paddock Gates Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11780 Paddock Gates Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
