1175 Nightingale Road
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1175 Nightingale Road

1175 Nightingale Road · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Nightingale Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 4BD concrete block home on nearly 1/2 acre in Glynlea Park! Spacious home with 2,125 sq. ft. Brand new tile and laminate flooring throughout! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w/self closing cabinets, granite countertops & new SS appliances! New windows and new doors & trim. Newly remodeled bathrooms! New electric panel, receptacles & lighting. Recently re-piped; 5 ton AC ('09); Roof was replaced in '08. Enjoy the cozy wood burning fireplace in the large Fam. Rm. w/charming brick wall. Nice bonus room w/convenient inside laundry. The huge backyard w/new 10x12 deck creates your own oasis to relax. New garage door & remote. Convenient Southside location close to shopping & dining. Come fall in love with this great value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Nightingale Road have any available units?
1175 Nightingale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Nightingale Road have?
Some of 1175 Nightingale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Nightingale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Nightingale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Nightingale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 Nightingale Road is pet friendly.
Does 1175 Nightingale Road offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Nightingale Road offers parking.
Does 1175 Nightingale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Nightingale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Nightingale Road have a pool?
No, 1175 Nightingale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Nightingale Road have accessible units?
No, 1175 Nightingale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Nightingale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Nightingale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
