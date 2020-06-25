1175 Nightingale Road

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 4BD concrete block home on nearly 1/2 acre in Glynlea Park! Spacious home with 2,125 sq. ft. Brand new tile and laminate flooring throughout! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w/self closing cabinets, granite countertops & new SS appliances! New windows and new doors & trim. Newly remodeled bathrooms! New electric panel, receptacles & lighting. Recently re-piped; 5 ton AC ('09); Roof was replaced in '08. Enjoy the cozy wood burning fireplace in the large Fam. Rm. w/charming brick wall. Nice bonus room w/convenient inside laundry. The huge backyard w/new 10x12 deck creates your own oasis to relax. New garage door & remote. Convenient Southside location close to shopping & dining. Come fall in love with this great value!



