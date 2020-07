Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

That's right move in before January 15th and you will receive a $1,000 gift card. Don't let this one slip away! This is a three bedroom two bath home with lots of living space for the whole family to enjoy. With the upcoming Holidays this is the perfect home for entertaining. This home will have all new flooring along with the interior being repainted. Call or email to set up a showing.