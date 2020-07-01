All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11647 Dunes Way Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11647 Dunes Way Drive North
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:09 PM

11647 Dunes Way Drive North

11647 Dunes Way Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11647 Dunes Way Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
https://rently.com/properties/1400915?source=marketing

2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms/ 2 story townhome
•Each bedroom has its own bathroom
•Half bath downstairs for guest
•cabinets and counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms
•Kitchen features cabinets, counter tops, white appliances with plenty of storage
•Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area
•Wood burning corner stone fireplace
•Laundry room located inside with appliance hook up, washer and dryer not included
•Fenced backyard with large covered patio
•Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $920, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $920, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11647 Dunes Way Drive North have any available units?
11647 Dunes Way Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11647 Dunes Way Drive North have?
Some of 11647 Dunes Way Drive North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11647 Dunes Way Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
11647 Dunes Way Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11647 Dunes Way Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11647 Dunes Way Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 11647 Dunes Way Drive North offer parking?
No, 11647 Dunes Way Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 11647 Dunes Way Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11647 Dunes Way Drive North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11647 Dunes Way Drive North have a pool?
No, 11647 Dunes Way Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 11647 Dunes Way Drive North have accessible units?
No, 11647 Dunes Way Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 11647 Dunes Way Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11647 Dunes Way Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia