11647 Dunes Way Drive North

2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms/ 2 story townhome

•Each bedroom has its own bathroom

•Half bath downstairs for guest

•cabinets and counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms

•Kitchen features cabinets, counter tops, white appliances with plenty of storage

•Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area

•Wood burning corner stone fireplace

•Laundry room located inside with appliance hook up, washer and dryer not included

•Fenced backyard with large covered patio

•Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $920, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $920, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.