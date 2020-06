Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Coming May 15, 2019: This 4-bedroom, 2-bath ranch is located on a large corner lot in Rolling River Estates. The floor plan includes a living room, a formal dining room, and a great room accented with a vaulted ceiling and a pass-through to the eat-in kitchen. The master suite features two walk-in closets and a private bath with a tiled tub. Pets conditional.