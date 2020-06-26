All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

11555 DUNES WAY DR N

11555 Dunes Way Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

11555 Dunes Way Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this gorgeous upgraded townhouse in the heart of Arlington/Fort Caroline!! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of natural light, and a breakfast island overlooking a large family room that leads to a sunny back patio. Both bedrooms located upstairs, each with attached bathroom. All bathrooms beautifully remodeled, modern master includes walk in shower with great tile work. Spacious master bedroom includes balcony overlooking backyard. Centrally located to shops, restaurants, and only a fifteen minute drive to the beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11555 DUNES WAY DR N have any available units?
11555 DUNES WAY DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11555 DUNES WAY DR N have?
Some of 11555 DUNES WAY DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11555 DUNES WAY DR N currently offering any rent specials?
11555 DUNES WAY DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11555 DUNES WAY DR N pet-friendly?
No, 11555 DUNES WAY DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11555 DUNES WAY DR N offer parking?
No, 11555 DUNES WAY DR N does not offer parking.
Does 11555 DUNES WAY DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11555 DUNES WAY DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11555 DUNES WAY DR N have a pool?
No, 11555 DUNES WAY DR N does not have a pool.
Does 11555 DUNES WAY DR N have accessible units?
No, 11555 DUNES WAY DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 11555 DUNES WAY DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11555 DUNES WAY DR N has units with dishwashers.
