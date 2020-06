Amenities

**PRICE REDUCED** Three Bedroom Home in Rolling River - This three bedroom home is conveniently located near shopping and major roads for easy commuting. The home has been freshly painted with new flooring. It offers a spacious living room, formal dining room, breakfast nook and kitchen with plenty of counter space. Set up a viewing today. Sorry NO PETS.



Available NOW

