Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Freshly painted! Relax in your pond front back yard in your spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a den! Nestled in a quiet, large culdesac lot, fully fenced with gorgeous pond views! This home features wood look ceramic flooring throughout the home and in the wet areas, volume ceilings. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, raised cabinets, and Silestone counter tops. Master bedroom boasts trey ceilings and tile shower! This Home wont last long!