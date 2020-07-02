11436 Princessa Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come to San Mateo area..convenient to everything.. River City Marketplace, UF - Shands Hospital. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with privacy enclosed back yard with storage shed (AS IS). Living Room - Dining Room combo, Open kitchen with white appliances to include dishwasher and glass top stove. Comfy Family Room with Decorative Fireplace. Decorative Tile in Family room and Tile in wet areas. Master bedroom has shower. Won't last long... RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED... PETS WELCOME



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.