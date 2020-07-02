All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:32 PM

11436 Princessa Lane

11436 Princessa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11436 Princessa Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come to San Mateo area..convenient to everything.. River City Marketplace, UF - Shands Hospital. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with privacy enclosed back yard with storage shed (AS IS). Living Room - Dining Room combo, Open kitchen with white appliances to include dishwasher and glass top stove. Comfy Family Room with Decorative Fireplace. Decorative Tile in Family room and Tile in wet areas. Master bedroom has shower. Won't last long... RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED... PETS WELCOME

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11436 Princessa Lane have any available units?
11436 Princessa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11436 Princessa Lane have?
Some of 11436 Princessa Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11436 Princessa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11436 Princessa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11436 Princessa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11436 Princessa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11436 Princessa Lane offer parking?
No, 11436 Princessa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11436 Princessa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11436 Princessa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11436 Princessa Lane have a pool?
No, 11436 Princessa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11436 Princessa Lane have accessible units?
No, 11436 Princessa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11436 Princessa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11436 Princessa Lane has units with dishwashers.

