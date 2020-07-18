All apartments in Jacksonville
11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY

11429 Ashley Manor Way · (904) 880-3640
Location

11429 Ashley Manor Way, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Beacon Hills and Harbour

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,565

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful neighborhood with sidewalks and trees. Note: carpet is beige but photos show old green carpet. Super master suite with walk in closet. Nice open floor plan with soaring ceilings. Great room/ dining room combo plus eat in kitchen. 2 car garage. Clean and well maintained! Walk to nearby riverfront neighborhoods. Easy access to Mayport, Beaches, Airport, Downtown, and Port! Close to 9A and to Wonderwood Xway. Agent owner. Please note Elementary school is split: PK-2 Merrill Rd, 3rd - 5th grade, Don Brewer. Security deposit is last month's rent plus $750 damage deposit. Broker only uses office landline. Special covid showing protocol including mask required. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have any available units?
11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have?
Some of 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY offers parking.
Does 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have a pool?
No, 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY has units with dishwashers.
