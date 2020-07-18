11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful neighborhood with sidewalks and trees. Note: carpet is beige but photos show old green carpet. Super master suite with walk in closet. Nice open floor plan with soaring ceilings. Great room/ dining room combo plus eat in kitchen. 2 car garage. Clean and well maintained! Walk to nearby riverfront neighborhoods. Easy access to Mayport, Beaches, Airport, Downtown, and Port! Close to 9A and to Wonderwood Xway. Agent owner. Please note Elementary school is split: PK-2 Merrill Rd, 3rd - 5th grade, Don Brewer. Security deposit is last month's rent plus $750 damage deposit. Broker only uses office landline. Special covid showing protocol including mask required. Thank you