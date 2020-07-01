All apartments in Jacksonville
11382 Aston Hall Drive South

11382 Aston Hall Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

11382 Aston Hall Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Huge 4 Bedroom Home on The Water! - Come see your beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home and move in today! Huge fenced in back yard with screened in back patio right on the water!

You'll love the spacious living/dining area which is perfect for entertaining, holiday events, and just relaxing from a typical work day. Spacious bedrooms, and beautiful walk-in shower in the master bathroom.

This beautiful home is moments away from hundreds of restaurants and shops. Near Historical St. Augustine, and only 20 miles from the ocean. Just a short ride to fun in the sun!

Call today to see your new home!

(904) 677-3100

www.rpmsunstate.com

(RLNE5643383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11382 Aston Hall Drive South have any available units?
11382 Aston Hall Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11382 Aston Hall Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
11382 Aston Hall Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11382 Aston Hall Drive South pet-friendly?
No, 11382 Aston Hall Drive South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11382 Aston Hall Drive South offer parking?
No, 11382 Aston Hall Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 11382 Aston Hall Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11382 Aston Hall Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11382 Aston Hall Drive South have a pool?
No, 11382 Aston Hall Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 11382 Aston Hall Drive South have accessible units?
No, 11382 Aston Hall Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 11382 Aston Hall Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11382 Aston Hall Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11382 Aston Hall Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 11382 Aston Hall Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.

