11373 SCENIC POINT CIR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

11373 SCENIC POINT CIR

11373 Scenic Point Circle · (904) 297-2022
Location

11373 Scenic Point Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Forest Trails

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
This large and spacious 4 BR, 2.5 Bath home has it all! From the moment you enter the family room with the engineered hardwood floors with the gas fireplace, you will feel at home. The Chef's kitchen includes all stainless appliances, a double oven, 42'' cherry cabinets, and a double basin under-mount sink. It looks into the family room, so everyone can enjoy each other's company! The formal living and dining rooms allow for intimate dining and conversation areas. Upstairs is a loft with a wet bar and all bedrooms. The master bedroom and on-suite bath include a garden tub and a walk-in shower. The large backyard looks out into a preserve area and a neighborhood playground gives everyone a wonderful play to have fun! Gas for the fireplace must be set up by the tenant. Tenant insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR have any available units?
11373 SCENIC POINT CIR has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR have?
Some of 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11373 SCENIC POINT CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR offer parking?
No, 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR does not offer parking.
Does 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR have a pool?
No, 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR does not have a pool.
Does 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR have accessible units?
No, 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11373 SCENIC POINT CIR has units with dishwashers.
