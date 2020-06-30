11364 Shovler Ct

Amenities

Home available for view on 2/1/2019. This home is on a small Dul-de-Sac and lots of space for the price. Eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, pantry closet and access to the backyard, which is fenced along the sides but open along the fence for an unobstructed view of the lake. Living Room/Dining Room combination with fireplace. The master suite is also on the ground floor and provides a walk-in closet and garden tub. 1 car garage with remote and washer/dryer provided in \"as is\" condition. 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms, full bath, loft/bonus area, 2 linen closets, and a coat closet. $50 application fee per adult, $75 lease prep fee, property liability insurance required.



