11364 Shovler Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11364 Shovler Ct

11364 Shovler Court · No Longer Available
Location

11364 Shovler Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad2b757003 ----
Home available for view on 2/1/2019. This home is on a small Dul-de-Sac and lots of space for the price. Eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, pantry closet and access to the backyard, which is fenced along the sides but open along the fence for an unobstructed view of the lake. Living Room/Dining Room combination with fireplace. The master suite is also on the ground floor and provides a walk-in closet and garden tub. 1 car garage with remote and washer/dryer provided in \"as is\" condition. 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms, full bath, loft/bonus area, 2 linen closets, and a coat closet. $50 application fee per adult, $75 lease prep fee, property liability insurance required.

1 Car Garage
Garage Door Opener
Garden Tub In Master
Lake Front
Located On Cul De Sac
Partially Fenced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11364 Shovler Ct have any available units?
11364 Shovler Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11364 Shovler Ct have?
Some of 11364 Shovler Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11364 Shovler Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11364 Shovler Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11364 Shovler Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11364 Shovler Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11364 Shovler Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11364 Shovler Ct offers parking.
Does 11364 Shovler Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11364 Shovler Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11364 Shovler Ct have a pool?
No, 11364 Shovler Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11364 Shovler Ct have accessible units?
No, 11364 Shovler Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11364 Shovler Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11364 Shovler Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

