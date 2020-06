Amenities

MURRAY HILL 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 4 UNIT BUILDING- MURRAY HILL VILLAGE-From 5 Points, Park west to right @ Edgewood, left on Post, left on Murray, left on Kingsbury, left on Woodruff to sign. Two bedroom, one bath, living room, kitchen (R,R), tile floors, CHA approximately 800 square feet, 1 year lease, outside smokers only, 500.00 Security Deposit, owner may consider pet with with pet rent ($20 per month per pet)off street parking, laundry on premises [AVK BK/DN]