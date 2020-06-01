All apartments in Jacksonville
11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S

11328 Trotting Horse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11328 Trotting Horse Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
Adorable Townhome in a great and convenient location close to all amenities and Mayport. Absolutely pristing condition! Recently updated, freshly painted, new plumbing, tile floors, newer kitchen appliances. Tile floors downstairs and all new wood floors upstairs! One car garage. Split plan with one bedroom and bath upstairs and down. Fenced back yard too! Backs to natural area and just a short walk to PAL Park with hiking trails, basketball courts, soccer fields and much more. Truly a rare find! Requires rental application, credit check, employment verification and references. Pets considered but restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S have any available units?
11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S have?
Some of 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S currently offering any rent specials?
11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S is pet friendly.
Does 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S offer parking?
Yes, 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S offers parking.
Does 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S have a pool?
No, 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S does not have a pool.
Does 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S have accessible units?
No, 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S has units with dishwashers.

