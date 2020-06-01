11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage

Adorable Townhome in a great and convenient location close to all amenities and Mayport. Absolutely pristing condition! Recently updated, freshly painted, new plumbing, tile floors, newer kitchen appliances. Tile floors downstairs and all new wood floors upstairs! One car garage. Split plan with one bedroom and bath upstairs and down. Fenced back yard too! Backs to natural area and just a short walk to PAL Park with hiking trails, basketball courts, soccer fields and much more. Truly a rare find! Requires rental application, credit check, employment verification and references. Pets considered but restrictions.