11328 TROTTING HORSE LN S

Amenities
Adorable Townhome in a great and convenient location close to all amenities and Mayport. Absolutely pristing condition! Recently updated, freshly painted, new plumbing, tile floors, newer kitchen appliances. Tile floors downstairs and all new wood floors upstairs! One car garage. Split plan with one bedroom and bath upstairs and down. Fenced back yard too! Backs to natural area and just a short walk to PAL Park with hiking trails, basketball courts, soccer fields and much more. Truly a rare find! Requires rental application, credit check, employment verification and references. Pets considered but restrictions.