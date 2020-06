Amenities

Looking for a quiet affordable place to call home? This is it! Newly remodeled and ready for a new resident. This home is clean and like new. Two bedrooms and one bath. Large open floorplan and family room. Good size kitchen. This unit has a nice yard and is centrally located to shopping, dining and restaurants. Easy to see. Call today.