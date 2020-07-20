11273 Panther Creek Parkway

Amenities

This is a spectacular home in the Panther Creek Subdivision is a 4 bedroom 2 bath. Freshly painted throughout. It has a huge living room, a formal dining room and a kitchen made for entertaining. Also includes a bar that over looks the living room. The master suite is complete with a large master bath with both a garden tub and a shower. Three guest rooms, a guest bath, and an indoor laundry complete this home. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.