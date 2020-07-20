All apartments in Jacksonville
11273 Panther Creek Parkway

11273 Panther Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

11273 Panther Creek Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a spectacular home in the Panther Creek Subdivision is a 4 bedroom 2 bath. Freshly painted throughout. It has a huge living room, a formal dining room and a kitchen made for entertaining. Also includes a bar that over looks the living room. The master suite is complete with a large master bath with both a garden tub and a shower. Three guest rooms, a guest bath, and an indoor laundry complete this home. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11273 Panther Creek Parkway have any available units?
11273 Panther Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11273 Panther Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
11273 Panther Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11273 Panther Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 11273 Panther Creek Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 11273 Panther Creek Parkway offer parking?
No, 11273 Panther Creek Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 11273 Panther Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11273 Panther Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11273 Panther Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 11273 Panther Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 11273 Panther Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 11273 Panther Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 11273 Panther Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11273 Panther Creek Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11273 Panther Creek Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 11273 Panther Creek Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
