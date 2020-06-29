All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

11266 Andrea Drive

11266 Andrea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11266 Andrea Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
4/2 In San Mateo! - This 4/2 home is nicely landscaped and has an over sized living room. It also features a large eat in kitchen equipped with appliances, granite counter tops and granite back splash. There is a nice large wood deck in back with roof, double driveway, fenced front and back yard, large utility room, central ac and w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS: 95N, R on Busch Dr, L on N Main, R on Baisden, L on Suzanne, L on Andrea
Lease Terms

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee

(RLNE5561942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11266 Andrea Drive have any available units?
11266 Andrea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11266 Andrea Drive have?
Some of 11266 Andrea Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11266 Andrea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11266 Andrea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11266 Andrea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11266 Andrea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11266 Andrea Drive offer parking?
No, 11266 Andrea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11266 Andrea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11266 Andrea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11266 Andrea Drive have a pool?
No, 11266 Andrea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11266 Andrea Drive have accessible units?
No, 11266 Andrea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11266 Andrea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11266 Andrea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

