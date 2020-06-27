11258 Irma Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bed/ 2 Bath Updated Home for Rent in Peaceful, Private Setting close to Interstate and Shopping! - Great opportunity to live in the North Jacksonville area, close to everything, but in a quiet, peaceful setting. Home is located on half an acre and has a fully fenced yard that leads to a creek for added privacy. This beautiful brick home features an open floor plan, split bedrooms, and solid surface flooring throughout. Has a separate laundry room with washer dryer hookup and owner handles all lawn maintenance. Property is on a well, saving you money with no water bill as an added bonus! Sorry, no pets.



Call or Text to schedule your private showing today:



Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR

Cell: (904) 615-0834



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, income, criminal background, and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5186240)