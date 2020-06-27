All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 9 2019

11258 Irma Rd

11258 Irma Road · No Longer Available
Location

11258 Irma Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bed/ 2 Bath Updated Home for Rent in Peaceful, Private Setting close to Interstate and Shopping! - Great opportunity to live in the North Jacksonville area, close to everything, but in a quiet, peaceful setting. Home is located on half an acre and has a fully fenced yard that leads to a creek for added privacy. This beautiful brick home features an open floor plan, split bedrooms, and solid surface flooring throughout. Has a separate laundry room with washer dryer hookup and owner handles all lawn maintenance. Property is on a well, saving you money with no water bill as an added bonus! Sorry, no pets.

Call or Text to schedule your private showing today:

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
Cell: (904) 615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, income, criminal background, and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11258 Irma Rd have any available units?
11258 Irma Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11258 Irma Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11258 Irma Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11258 Irma Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11258 Irma Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11258 Irma Rd offer parking?
No, 11258 Irma Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11258 Irma Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11258 Irma Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11258 Irma Rd have a pool?
No, 11258 Irma Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11258 Irma Rd have accessible units?
No, 11258 Irma Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11258 Irma Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11258 Irma Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11258 Irma Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11258 Irma Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
