11258 Irma Rd

Amenities
3 Bed/ 2 Bath Updated Home for Rent in Peaceful, Private Setting close to Interstate and Shopping! - Great opportunity to live in the North Jacksonville area, close to everything, but in a quiet, peaceful setting. Home is located on half an acre and has a fully fenced yard that leads to a creek for added privacy. This beautiful brick home features an open floor plan, split bedrooms, and solid surface flooring throughout. Has a separate laundry room with washer dryer hookup and owner handles all lawn maintenance. Property is on a well, saving you money with no water bill as an added bonus! Sorry, no pets.
Call or Text to schedule your private showing today:
Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
Cell: (904) 615-0834
Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, income, criminal background, and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5186240)