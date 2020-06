Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Very nice 3rd floor, two bedroom, 2 bath condo in the nice gated community of Campfield. Right down the road from First Coast High School. Convenient to everything, interstate system, shopping, dining, and community amenities! Water included with rent. Building does have elevator for easy access.