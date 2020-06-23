All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1122 Murray Dr

1122 Murray Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Murray Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Remodeled 3/1 in Murray Hill - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Murray Hill, close to FSCJ, shops, cafes, movie theatre & parks. This updated home features recently refinished hardwood floors. A completely remodeled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and beautiful back-splash. It has a new roof, new AC, new hot water heater, new carpet in one bedroom, new vinyl floor in the inside utility room.

Features:
- Screened in Front Porch
- Detached Garage
- Fenced in Backyard
- Stainless Steel Appliances

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4610140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Murray Dr have any available units?
1122 Murray Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Murray Dr have?
Some of 1122 Murray Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Murray Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Murray Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Murray Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Murray Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Murray Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Murray Dr offers parking.
Does 1122 Murray Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Murray Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Murray Dr have a pool?
No, 1122 Murray Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Murray Dr have accessible units?
No, 1122 Murray Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Murray Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Murray Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
