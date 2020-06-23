1122 Murray Dr

Amenities

Remodeled 3/1 in Murray Hill - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Murray Hill, close to FSCJ, shops, cafes, movie theatre & parks. This updated home features recently refinished hardwood floors. A completely remodeled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and beautiful back-splash. It has a new roof, new AC, new hot water heater, new carpet in one bedroom, new vinyl floor in the inside utility room.



- Screened in Front Porch

- Detached Garage

- Fenced in Backyard

- Stainless Steel Appliances



This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



