All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11191 Lauren Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11191 Lauren Oak Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:04 AM

11191 Lauren Oak Lane

11191 Lauren Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11191 Lauren Oak Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Heights West

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11191 Lauren Oak Lane have any available units?
11191 Lauren Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11191 Lauren Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11191 Lauren Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11191 Lauren Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11191 Lauren Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11191 Lauren Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 11191 Lauren Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11191 Lauren Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11191 Lauren Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11191 Lauren Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11191 Lauren Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 11191 Lauren Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 11191 Lauren Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11191 Lauren Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11191 Lauren Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11191 Lauren Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11191 Lauren Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia