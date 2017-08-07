11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN

Amenities

**AVAILABLE JUNE 10th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Mandarin off Losco Rd in Bentley Woods subdivision. This home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a formal dining and formal living room. There is beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the common areas and brand new carpeting in the bedrooms! Living room has a corner fireplace! Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom features dual sinks, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet! Washer/dryer connections. Nice size fenced in yard!Tenants are responsible for lawncare. Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet.