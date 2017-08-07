All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN

11155 Bentley Trace Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

11155 Bentley Trace Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE JUNE 10th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Mandarin off Losco Rd in Bentley Woods subdivision. This home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a formal dining and formal living room. There is beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the common areas and brand new carpeting in the bedrooms! Living room has a corner fireplace! Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom features dual sinks, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet! Washer/dryer connections. Nice size fenced in yard!Tenants are responsible for lawncare. Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN have any available units?
11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN have?
Some of 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN currently offering any rent specials?
11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN is pet friendly.
Does 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN offer parking?
No, 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN does not offer parking.
Does 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN have a pool?
No, 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN does not have a pool.
Does 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN have accessible units?
No, 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11155 BENTLEY TRACE LN does not have units with dishwashers.

