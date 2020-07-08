All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11054 Arrowbrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11054 Arrowbrook Lane
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

11054 Arrowbrook Lane

11054 Arrow Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11054 Arrow Brook Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
Beauty Home in Cherokee Cove. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the West part of Jacksonville off of Chaffee Road. , Minutes from Interstate 10. This open floor plan consist of a formal dining room, office, large open kitchen overlooking the great room. Nice size master bedroom, Master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower. Large kitchen equipped with black appliances. if you enjoy entertaining this is the home for you. While you and a few guest are in the kitchen area you can still socialize with the guest in the great room. This home should be ready for move in around January 1st. You will not be disappointed in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11054 Arrowbrook Lane have any available units?
11054 Arrowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11054 Arrowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11054 Arrowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11054 Arrowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11054 Arrowbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11054 Arrowbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 11054 Arrowbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11054 Arrowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11054 Arrowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11054 Arrowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 11054 Arrowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11054 Arrowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 11054 Arrowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11054 Arrowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11054 Arrowbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11054 Arrowbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11054 Arrowbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia