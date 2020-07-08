11054 Arrowbrook Lane

Amenities

Beauty Home in Cherokee Cove. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the West part of Jacksonville off of Chaffee Road. , Minutes from Interstate 10. This open floor plan consist of a formal dining room, office, large open kitchen overlooking the great room. Nice size master bedroom, Master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower. Large kitchen equipped with black appliances. if you enjoy entertaining this is the home for you. While you and a few guest are in the kitchen area you can still socialize with the guest in the great room. This home should be ready for move in around January 1st. You will not be disappointed in this home.