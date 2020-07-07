11043 ASHFORD GABLE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautifully updated POOL home in the heart of Mandarin! Close to 295 and shopping, this home has it all. It boasts an updated kitchen, formal and informal dining spaces, gorgeous updated bathrooms (with an amazing master shower!) all on a split floor plan. The home's location is ideal - sitting on a small cul-de-sac and backing up to woods, anyone would love the abundance of privacy. It makes for the perfect setting to enjoy the amazing pool with pavered patio and pergola, along with the expansive backyard! Schedule your showing today and come home to Ashford Gable Place!