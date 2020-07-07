All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11032 South Royal County Drive

11032 South Royal County Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11032 South Royal County Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11032 Royal County Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32221

Pets OK. No aggressive breeds. Strict 2 pet limit.

This is a GORGEOUS 5 bedroom and 4 full bathroom home. The master is downstairs along with 3 of the guest bedrooms.

There is a LARGE bonus room upstairs with a full bathroom that could double as a master bedroom or make a great entertainment room. The living room and bonus room is wired for 5.1 surround sound. The pool also has a speaker system so someone can enjoy movies in the family room on surround sound at the same time as someone listening to music while in the pool. The Master Bedroom has lots of space and includes a private entrance to the pool/backyard. The Master Bathroom has his and hers vanities and also his and hers walk-in closets. The Master Bathroom also has a garden tub for soaking and a separate walk-in shower. The home includes a formal dining room and formal living room as you enter the home. The kitchen has lots of counter top space and plenty of room to move about in. 2 of the downstairs guest bedrooms are set up as jack n Jill bath with a full bathroom in between. The backyard is fully fenced and has
LOTS of room.

The swimming pool is very inviting and great to have for the Florida heat.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee apply

Pet Fees and Pet Rent applicable ask Agent.

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,897, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,897, Available 9/28/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11032 South Royal County Drive have any available units?
11032 South Royal County Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11032 South Royal County Drive have?
Some of 11032 South Royal County Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11032 South Royal County Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11032 South Royal County Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11032 South Royal County Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11032 South Royal County Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11032 South Royal County Drive offer parking?
No, 11032 South Royal County Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11032 South Royal County Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11032 South Royal County Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11032 South Royal County Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11032 South Royal County Drive has a pool.
Does 11032 South Royal County Drive have accessible units?
No, 11032 South Royal County Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11032 South Royal County Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11032 South Royal County Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

