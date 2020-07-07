11032 South Royal County Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool clubhouse bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11032 Royal County Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32221



Pets OK. No aggressive breeds. Strict 2 pet limit.



This is a GORGEOUS 5 bedroom and 4 full bathroom home. The master is downstairs along with 3 of the guest bedrooms.



There is a LARGE bonus room upstairs with a full bathroom that could double as a master bedroom or make a great entertainment room. The living room and bonus room is wired for 5.1 surround sound. The pool also has a speaker system so someone can enjoy movies in the family room on surround sound at the same time as someone listening to music while in the pool. The Master Bedroom has lots of space and includes a private entrance to the pool/backyard. The Master Bathroom has his and hers vanities and also his and hers walk-in closets. The Master Bathroom also has a garden tub for soaking and a separate walk-in shower. The home includes a formal dining room and formal living room as you enter the home. The kitchen has lots of counter top space and plenty of room to move about in. 2 of the downstairs guest bedrooms are set up as jack n Jill bath with a full bathroom in between. The backyard is fully fenced and has

LOTS of room.



The swimming pool is very inviting and great to have for the Florida heat.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee apply



Pet Fees and Pet Rent applicable ask Agent.



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,897, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,897, Available 9/28/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.