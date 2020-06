Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2-story town home off of Losco Road in Mandarin. Featuring the following appliances for tenants usage: Washer, Dryer, Exhaust vent, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, HVAC, Back deck overlooking manmade pond/lake and a 2 car garageAll utilities to be in tenant name

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.