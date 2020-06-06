All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10936 S. Indies Drive

10936 Indies Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

10936 Indies Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice Three Bedroom Sandlewood Home Near Atlantic & 9A! -
Schedule a showing online at:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

1488 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA single family home located in Sandlewood near Atlantic Blvd and 9A/Beltway. Tile throughout the entire home! Large Living Room with separate Dining Room. Generously sized Kitchen with all appliances. Master Suite includes private bathroom. Two Guest Rooms. Large bonus Family Room. Fenced Backyard with Storage Shed. Washer and Dryer Hookups. Sorry, no pets.

Additional Information:

To Schedule a Showing please visit:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

Frequently Asked Questions are available at:
www.NestTenders.com/common-questions

This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!

www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM

Smarter Renting. Better Living. NestTenders.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2544699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10936 S. Indies Drive have any available units?
10936 S. Indies Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10936 S. Indies Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10936 S. Indies Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10936 S. Indies Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10936 S. Indies Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10936 S. Indies Drive offer parking?
No, 10936 S. Indies Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10936 S. Indies Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10936 S. Indies Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10936 S. Indies Drive have a pool?
No, 10936 S. Indies Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10936 S. Indies Drive have accessible units?
No, 10936 S. Indies Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10936 S. Indies Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10936 S. Indies Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10936 S. Indies Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10936 S. Indies Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
