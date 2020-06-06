10936 S. Indies Drive

Amenities

Nice Three Bedroom Sandlewood Home Near Atlantic & 9A! -

1488 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA single family home located in Sandlewood near Atlantic Blvd and 9A/Beltway. Tile throughout the entire home! Large Living Room with separate Dining Room. Generously sized Kitchen with all appliances. Master Suite includes private bathroom. Two Guest Rooms. Large bonus Family Room. Fenced Backyard with Storage Shed. Washer and Dryer Hookups. Sorry, no pets.



Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.



No Pets Allowed



