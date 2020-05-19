10734 SAN ANTONIO CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss out on the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in an amazing location! This property features some great updates like, fresh paint and new wood-look tile flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances a kitchen eat in space, formal dining room and resurface bath tubs. Split bedroom floor plan offers Owner plenty of privacy, along with their huge walk in closet and garden tub. 2 car garage and washer/dryer hook ups. Fresh landscaping and more! Pets under 40lbs considered. 2 max. Nonrefundable pet fee (per pet): $250 under 20lbs, $300 over 20lbs. Pet Ret: $15/month per pet. Renter's insurance required and resident benefit package: $14/month.