All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10734 SAN ANTONIO CT
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

10734 SAN ANTONIO CT

10734 San Antonio Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10734 San Antonio Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in an amazing location! This property features some great updates like, fresh paint and new wood-look tile flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances a kitchen eat in space, formal dining room and resurface bath tubs. Split bedroom floor plan offers Owner plenty of privacy, along with their huge walk in closet and garden tub. 2 car garage and washer/dryer hook ups. Fresh landscaping and more! Pets under 40lbs considered. 2 max. Nonrefundable pet fee (per pet): $250 under 20lbs, $300 over 20lbs. Pet Ret: $15/month per pet. Renter's insurance required and resident benefit package: $14/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT have any available units?
10734 SAN ANTONIO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT have?
Some of 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT currently offering any rent specials?
10734 SAN ANTONIO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT is pet friendly.
Does 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT offer parking?
Yes, 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT offers parking.
Does 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT have a pool?
No, 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT does not have a pool.
Does 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT have accessible units?
No, 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10734 SAN ANTONIO CT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia