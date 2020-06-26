1073 WOLFE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath all brick bungalow with new roof in the heart of Murray Hill. Extensive remodel done in 2014 that includes kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and travertine tile floor. tile Master and Hall bath and newly refinished hardwood floors completed prior to move-in. Newer A/C, water heater and laundry room. In 2016, a paver patio was installed in the back leading to a huge fenced in backyard and one car detached garage.Washer and dryer connections in laundry room.Tenant maintains the lawn.