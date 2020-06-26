All apartments in Jacksonville
1073 WOLFE ST
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

1073 WOLFE ST

1073 Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Wolfe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath all brick bungalow with new roof in the heart of Murray Hill. Extensive remodel done in 2014 that includes kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and travertine tile floor. tile Master and Hall bath and newly refinished hardwood floors completed prior to move-in. Newer A/C, water heater and laundry room. In 2016, a paver patio was installed in the back leading to a huge fenced in backyard and one car detached garage.Washer and dryer connections in laundry room.Tenant maintains the lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 WOLFE ST have any available units?
1073 WOLFE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1073 WOLFE ST have?
Some of 1073 WOLFE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 WOLFE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1073 WOLFE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 WOLFE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1073 WOLFE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1073 WOLFE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1073 WOLFE ST offers parking.
Does 1073 WOLFE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 WOLFE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 WOLFE ST have a pool?
No, 1073 WOLFE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1073 WOLFE ST have accessible units?
No, 1073 WOLFE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 WOLFE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1073 WOLFE ST has units with dishwashers.
