Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

1060 Cherry Street

1060 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fabulous 2/1 Riverside Bungalow Hardwood Floors and TONS of Natural Light! - Located on the corners of Cherry St. and Selma St., this spacious Bungalow is in the heart of the Riverside/Avondale and within walking distance to the numerous restaurants and bars of the King St. district.

This home features a VERY spacious living room featuring built in shelves, fireplace, and sun room with TONS of windows and natural light! Separate dining room with french doors and chandelier, updated counter tops in kitchen, eat in breakfast nook with built in bench seating, separate laundry room with washer hookups, & very spacious bedrooms!!

Don't like doing yard maintenance? Don't worry, it's included!!

Sorry, no pets accepted.

$1295.00 + $10.00 admin fee = $1305.00 monthly

CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE NOW! 904-234-9696

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
CELL 904-234-9696

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4772860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Cherry Street have any available units?
1060 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Cherry Street have?
Some of 1060 Cherry Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1060 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 1060 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 1060 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 1060 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 1060 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
