1060 Cherry Street

Amenities
Fabulous 2/1 Riverside Bungalow Hardwood Floors and TONS of Natural Light! - Located on the corners of Cherry St. and Selma St., this spacious Bungalow is in the heart of the Riverside/Avondale and within walking distance to the numerous restaurants and bars of the King St. district.
This home features a VERY spacious living room featuring built in shelves, fireplace, and sun room with TONS of windows and natural light! Separate dining room with french doors and chandelier, updated counter tops in kitchen, eat in breakfast nook with built in bench seating, separate laundry room with washer hookups, & very spacious bedrooms!!
Don't like doing yard maintenance? Don't worry, it's included!!
Sorry, no pets accepted.
$1295.00 + $10.00 admin fee = $1305.00 monthly
CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE NOW! 904-234-9696
Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
CELL 904-234-9696
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.
