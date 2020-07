Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Well maintained 4/2 located in a well established neighborhood. This home was fully renovated in 2016. Open living room, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, split master bedroom with large walk in closet and private bathroom. Ceramic tile throughout the home. Tenant occupied for just another month ending 1/31/2020. Some of the pictures are from 3 years ago before it was occupied. Washer and dryer as is.