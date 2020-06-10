All apartments in Jacksonville
1053 Cherbourg Ave E

1053 East Cherbourg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1053 East Cherbourg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 5/2 Available on the Westside - This 5/2 brick home features a large bonus room, a big living room, huge master bedroom with fireplace, double slide doors, lighted ceiling fans in all rooms, separate dining room and a big beautiful fenced back yard. There is all ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, granite countertops and backsplash, central a/c and w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS: W on Normandy, R on La Marche (By Walmart), R on Cherbourg

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5463102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Cherbourg Ave E have any available units?
1053 Cherbourg Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 Cherbourg Ave E have?
Some of 1053 Cherbourg Ave E's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Cherbourg Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Cherbourg Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Cherbourg Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 Cherbourg Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1053 Cherbourg Ave E offer parking?
No, 1053 Cherbourg Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 1053 Cherbourg Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Cherbourg Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Cherbourg Ave E have a pool?
No, 1053 Cherbourg Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1053 Cherbourg Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1053 Cherbourg Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Cherbourg Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 Cherbourg Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

