1053 Cherbourg Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 5/2 Available on the Westside - This 5/2 brick home features a large bonus room, a big living room, huge master bedroom with fireplace, double slide doors, lighted ceiling fans in all rooms, separate dining room and a big beautiful fenced back yard. There is all ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, granite countertops and backsplash, central a/c and w/d conn.



DIRECTIONS: W on Normandy, R on La Marche (By Walmart), R on Cherbourg



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5463102)