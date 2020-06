Amenities

w/d hookup carport air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Interior has been completely repainted, all new blinds, new flooring in all three bedrooms and the living room floor has been refinished ...New Ac has been installed ....1 Car carport that leads to a large fenced in backyard with 2 storage sheds....Washer /Dryer hookups. No pets will be allowed!