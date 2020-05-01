All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10460 Roxbury Lane

10460 Roxbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10460 Roxbury Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
10460 Roxbury Lane Available 01/06/19 Cute cul-de-sac home available in Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE JANUARY 6th, 2019**

Cute cul-de-sac home available in the heart of Mandarin! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space! Brand new carpet throughout! Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has newer black appliances and eat-in-dinette area. Separate formal dining room. Master bedroom is a great size with a walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks! Enjoy your evenings on your large screened in patio! Yard is fully fenced! Lawncare is tenant's responsibility.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Proof of renter's insurance is due upon move-in.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE2656458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10460 Roxbury Lane have any available units?
10460 Roxbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10460 Roxbury Lane have?
Some of 10460 Roxbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10460 Roxbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10460 Roxbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10460 Roxbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10460 Roxbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10460 Roxbury Lane offer parking?
No, 10460 Roxbury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10460 Roxbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10460 Roxbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10460 Roxbury Lane have a pool?
No, 10460 Roxbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10460 Roxbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 10460 Roxbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10460 Roxbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10460 Roxbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

