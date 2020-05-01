Amenities

10460 Roxbury Lane Available 01/06/19 Cute cul-de-sac home available in Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE JANUARY 6th, 2019**



Cute cul-de-sac home available in the heart of Mandarin! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space! Brand new carpet throughout! Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has newer black appliances and eat-in-dinette area. Separate formal dining room. Master bedroom is a great size with a walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks! Enjoy your evenings on your large screened in patio! Yard is fully fenced! Lawncare is tenant's responsibility.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Proof of renter's insurance is due upon move-in.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



