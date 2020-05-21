All apartments in Jacksonville
10435 Midtown Parkway 239

10435 Midtown Pkwy 239 · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Midtown Pkwy 239, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
10435 Midtown Parkway 239 Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 2nd Floor 2B/2B Condo For Rent At St. Johns Town Center - Beautiful 2nd floor 2B/2B condo for rent at St Johns Town Center! Gated community! Great view from living room and from both bedrooms. Granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Huge walk in closets in both bedrooms! Laundry located inside the property. Both bedrooms have their own attached bathrooms. Common Garage parking and unit comes with 2 spaces. Trash Chutes, elevators! Walk to shopping and dining! Located right behind Magianno's!

(RLNE1981670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 have any available units?
10435 Midtown Parkway 239 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 have?
Some of 10435 Midtown Parkway 239's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Midtown Parkway 239 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 offers parking.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 have a pool?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 does not have a pool.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 have accessible units?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway 239 does not have units with dishwashers.
