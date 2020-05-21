Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

10435 Midtown Parkway 239 Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 2nd Floor 2B/2B Condo For Rent At St. Johns Town Center - Beautiful 2nd floor 2B/2B condo for rent at St Johns Town Center! Gated community! Great view from living room and from both bedrooms. Granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Huge walk in closets in both bedrooms! Laundry located inside the property. Both bedrooms have their own attached bathrooms. Common Garage parking and unit comes with 2 spaces. Trash Chutes, elevators! Walk to shopping and dining! Located right behind Magianno's!



(RLNE1981670)