10386 Pavnes Creek Drive

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Brand New Home in LongLeaf Subdivision For Rent - 3/2 Elan Floorplan - The family-friendly community of Longleaf. 3/2 Elan Floorplan is part of the Everythings Included features that include many upgrades, such as quartz countertops, Frigidaire kitchen appliances, 42 inch cabinets, paver driveway and walkways and more. Fabulous amenities are available too, including a community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center and playground. With easy access to I-295, Longleaf is minutes away from entertainment, shopping and dining.



(RLNE5002277)