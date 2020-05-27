All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10386 Pavnes Creek Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

10386 Pavnes Creek Drive

10386 Pavnes Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10386 Pavnes Creek Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Brand New Home in LongLeaf Subdivision For Rent - 3/2 Elan Floorplan - The family-friendly community of Longleaf. 3/2 Elan Floorplan is part of the Everythings Included features that include many upgrades, such as quartz countertops, Frigidaire kitchen appliances, 42 inch cabinets, paver driveway and walkways and more. Fabulous amenities are available too, including a community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center and playground. With easy access to I-295, Longleaf is minutes away from entertainment, shopping and dining.

(RLNE5002277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive have any available units?
10386 Pavnes Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive have?
Some of 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10386 Pavnes Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10386 Pavnes Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia