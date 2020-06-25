All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:06 AM

1036 ALMEDA ST

1036 Almeda Street · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 ALMEDA ST have any available units?
1036 ALMEDA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1036 ALMEDA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1036 ALMEDA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 ALMEDA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1036 ALMEDA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1036 ALMEDA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1036 ALMEDA ST offers parking.
Does 1036 ALMEDA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 ALMEDA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 ALMEDA ST have a pool?
No, 1036 ALMEDA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1036 ALMEDA ST have accessible units?
No, 1036 ALMEDA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 ALMEDA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 ALMEDA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 ALMEDA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 ALMEDA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
