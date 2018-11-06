1034 East 14th Street

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom Home - Move in Today - MUST SEE! - Come see your new home today!!!



Fully renovated home with new modern look! Brand new appliances (upon move in), new flooring, paint, and more!



Large 2 bedroom home located in the heart of Jacksonville and close to everything! Located just moments from downtown, Historical Springfield, and 5 Points Riverside near hundreds of restaurants and shops! Always something to do!



You will love the open floor plan with large living room perfect for entertaining, or just relaxing after along day, and the beautiful fireplace will keep you warm!



The cozy kitchen is the perfect place to make a quick dinner or a Holiday feast!



Two large bedrooms located in the back of the house provide comfort and quiet, and the large closets provide ample storage space!



Come see today - this won't last long!



Perfect commute to work with Airport JAX, AMAZON, and NAS JAX only 20 minutes away. Downtown Jacksonville is a short 5 minute car ride.



Don't forget Fun in the Sun! Jacksonville beach is less than 30 minutes away!



Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100 - Viewings are available from 9:00am to 7:00pm. Don't wait - an agent is ready to speak to you now!



