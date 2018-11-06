All apartments in Jacksonville
1034 East 14th Street

1034 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1034 East 14th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom Home - Move in Today - MUST SEE! - Come see your new home today!!!

Fully renovated home with new modern look! Brand new appliances (upon move in), new flooring, paint, and more!

Large 2 bedroom home located in the heart of Jacksonville and close to everything! Located just moments from downtown, Historical Springfield, and 5 Points Riverside near hundreds of restaurants and shops! Always something to do!

You will love the open floor plan with large living room perfect for entertaining, or just relaxing after along day, and the beautiful fireplace will keep you warm!

The cozy kitchen is the perfect place to make a quick dinner or a Holiday feast!

Two large bedrooms located in the back of the house provide comfort and quiet, and the large closets provide ample storage space!

Come see today - this won't last long!

Perfect commute to work with Airport JAX, AMAZON, and NAS JAX only 20 minutes away. Downtown Jacksonville is a short 5 minute car ride.

Don't forget Fun in the Sun! Jacksonville beach is less than 30 minutes away!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100 - Viewings are available from 9:00am to 7:00pm. Don't wait - an agent is ready to speak to you now!

(RLNE5357067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 East 14th Street have any available units?
1034 East 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1034 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1034 East 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1034 East 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1034 East 14th Street offer parking?
No, 1034 East 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1034 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 1034 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1034 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 1034 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 East 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 East 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 East 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

