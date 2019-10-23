All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
10304 Wood Dove Way
10304 Wood Dove Way

10304 Wood Dove Way · No Longer Available
Location

10304 Wood Dove Way, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10304 Wood Dove Way have any available units?
10304 Wood Dove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10304 Wood Dove Way currently offering any rent specials?
10304 Wood Dove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10304 Wood Dove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10304 Wood Dove Way is pet friendly.
Does 10304 Wood Dove Way offer parking?
No, 10304 Wood Dove Way does not offer parking.
Does 10304 Wood Dove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10304 Wood Dove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10304 Wood Dove Way have a pool?
Yes, 10304 Wood Dove Way has a pool.
Does 10304 Wood Dove Way have accessible units?
No, 10304 Wood Dove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10304 Wood Dove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10304 Wood Dove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10304 Wood Dove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10304 Wood Dove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
