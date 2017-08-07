1030 BERTHA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NEWPORT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE FOR RENT. From downtown, I-95 North, exit 360, left on Dunn Ave, right on Harts Rd, left on Bertha St to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room and dining room, den/family room with ornamental fireplace, kitchen (R/R/DW/GD) with breakfast nook and granite countertops, master suite with large walk-in closet and bathroom featuring double sinks, garden tub and separate walk-in shower, 2 car garage, laundry room with W/D hookups, back patio with pond views, approx 1930 sf. $1,550 sec. dep. no pets, no smoking, 1 year lease. [AV lr] available now.