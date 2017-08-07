All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1030 BERTHA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1030 BERTHA ST
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

1030 BERTHA ST

1030 Bertha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1030 Bertha Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWPORT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE FOR RENT. From downtown, I-95 North, exit 360, left on Dunn Ave, right on Harts Rd, left on Bertha St to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room and dining room, den/family room with ornamental fireplace, kitchen (R/R/DW/GD) with breakfast nook and granite countertops, master suite with large walk-in closet and bathroom featuring double sinks, garden tub and separate walk-in shower, 2 car garage, laundry room with W/D hookups, back patio with pond views, approx 1930 sf. $1,550 sec. dep. no pets, no smoking, 1 year lease. [AV lr] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 BERTHA ST have any available units?
1030 BERTHA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 BERTHA ST have?
Some of 1030 BERTHA ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 BERTHA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1030 BERTHA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 BERTHA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1030 BERTHA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1030 BERTHA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1030 BERTHA ST offers parking.
Does 1030 BERTHA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 BERTHA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 BERTHA ST have a pool?
No, 1030 BERTHA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1030 BERTHA ST have accessible units?
No, 1030 BERTHA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 BERTHA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 BERTHA ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia