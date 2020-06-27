10268 Normanwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 Bedroom 3 Bath home located off Normandy Blvd on the westside of Jacksonville. Home has been recently updated with fresh paint brand flooring throughout the home. This home has a ton of space for everyone to spread out. A quick commute back into Jax makes this home a great retreat for someone looking to get away from the city but needs a simple commute. With access to the community pool and playground for the kids, this home has everything you would want to enjoy the Florida life!



Call or click for information on scheduling your showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/eraheavenerrealty



One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required.

