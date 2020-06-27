All apartments in Jacksonville
10268 Normanwood Court

Location

10268 Normanwood Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 Bedroom 3 Bath home located off Normandy Blvd on the westside of Jacksonville. Home has been recently updated with fresh paint brand flooring throughout the home. This home has a ton of space for everyone to spread out. A quick commute back into Jax makes this home a great retreat for someone looking to get away from the city but needs a simple commute. With access to the community pool and playground for the kids, this home has everything you would want to enjoy the Florida life!

Call or click for information on scheduling your showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/eraheavenerrealty

One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10268 Normanwood Court have any available units?
10268 Normanwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10268 Normanwood Court have?
Some of 10268 Normanwood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10268 Normanwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
10268 Normanwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10268 Normanwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10268 Normanwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 10268 Normanwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 10268 Normanwood Court offers parking.
Does 10268 Normanwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10268 Normanwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10268 Normanwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 10268 Normanwood Court has a pool.
Does 10268 Normanwood Court have accessible units?
No, 10268 Normanwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10268 Normanwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10268 Normanwood Court has units with dishwashers.
