1025 West 22nd Street

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527546
A coveted rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Tile floors throughout
--Fresh paint
--Fenced yard
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Dogs negotiable,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.