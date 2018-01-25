1021 Woodstock Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 Beds 2 Baths 1012 sqft - This conveniently located 3/2 is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood that has space that creates a sense of real privacy. If you wish to live in the city core, with quick access to I-10, but need space to relax, this is the spot. The side yard is bordered by a church with large open space. The large backyard is like a sanctuary with no neighbors behind or to the side. The tile floors and upgraded luxury vinyl plank highlight the upgrades to this property. Huge open family room and updated kitchen make this a great space to relax or entertain friends. The attached carport offers covered access in and out of the home so you can stay dry while taking in the groceries. Washer and Dryer are included for your convenience. Come experience the open, homey feel of this freshly remodeled home. Call (904) 606-1122 to schedule a showing. This won't be available for long! Call today and find your new space to call your place!



(RLNE5816176)