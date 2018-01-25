All apartments in Jacksonville
1021 Woodstock Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1021 Woodstock Ave

1021 Woodstock Avenue · (904) 204-0371
Location

1021 Woodstock Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 Woodstock Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 Beds 2 Baths 1012 sqft - This conveniently located 3/2 is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood that has space that creates a sense of real privacy. If you wish to live in the city core, with quick access to I-10, but need space to relax, this is the spot. The side yard is bordered by a church with large open space. The large backyard is like a sanctuary with no neighbors behind or to the side. The tile floors and upgraded luxury vinyl plank highlight the upgrades to this property. Huge open family room and updated kitchen make this a great space to relax or entertain friends. The attached carport offers covered access in and out of the home so you can stay dry while taking in the groceries. Washer and Dryer are included for your convenience. Come experience the open, homey feel of this freshly remodeled home. Call (904) 606-1122 to schedule a showing. This won't be available for long! Call today and find your new space to call your place!

(RLNE5816176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Woodstock Ave have any available units?
1021 Woodstock Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Woodstock Ave have?
Some of 1021 Woodstock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Woodstock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Woodstock Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Woodstock Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Woodstock Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Woodstock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Woodstock Ave does offer parking.
Does 1021 Woodstock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Woodstock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Woodstock Ave have a pool?
No, 1021 Woodstock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Woodstock Ave have accessible units?
No, 1021 Woodstock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Woodstock Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Woodstock Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
