10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 Available 02/14/20 2BR 2BA Lower Level - Split Floorplan Rental in The Landings @ Belle Rive, All Tile & Wood Flooring, Close to Southside Blvd, I95, I295, Avenues Mall, Pets Ok - This 2 bedroom 2 bath first floor rental condo is in a prime Southside location - tucked away in the community of The Landings @ Belle Rive. Easy access to I 295, I 95, JTB and minutes away from The Towne Center Shopping and Avenues Mall!! The condo has a view of the lake from the screened in lanai. Offering 970 sf of living area with all tile and wood flooring in the home. All neutral interior - perfect for any personal touches of your special color decorating scheme. Check out the lake view, screened In lanai, split floorplan, community pool, fitness center and lighted tennis courts.



The kitchen is complete with lots of counter and cabinet space, pantry and full size washer and dryer. A dinette area for casual dining. This split floorplan comes with a master suite and private bathroom and walk in closet. The guest bedroom has a private entrance to the guest bathroom. Great for roommates!



The condo's special feature has a wood-burning fireplace! The screened in lanai provided access from the living area and one bedroom. Views of the water!! This home is a perfect opportunity to enjoy serenity and yet close to everything. Take a stroll next to any water feature and enjoy the scenery throughout the community - at a nearby bench. Don't miss out on this!



Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent.



Small pets under 20 pounds are welcome, but no aggressive breeds. The condo association allows pets, but is very strict on their noise ordinances and leash policy. Additional Pet Fees and Deposits may apply.



Please call us or visit our website for additional information, pictures, a video tour, or to schedule a showing with one of our agents. Call 904-520-4283 X1631 to see this property.



Applications are on a processed in the order they are received.Don't delay as this one will go fast!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



HOA restrictions and fees may apply - ask Agent!



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



