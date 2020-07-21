All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209

10200 Belle Rive Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10200 Belle Rive Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 Available 02/14/20 2BR 2BA Lower Level - Split Floorplan Rental in The Landings @ Belle Rive, All Tile & Wood Flooring, Close to Southside Blvd, I95, I295, Avenues Mall, Pets Ok - This 2 bedroom 2 bath first floor rental condo is in a prime Southside location - tucked away in the community of The Landings @ Belle Rive. Easy access to I 295, I 95, JTB and minutes away from The Towne Center Shopping and Avenues Mall!! The condo has a view of the lake from the screened in lanai. Offering 970 sf of living area with all tile and wood flooring in the home. All neutral interior - perfect for any personal touches of your special color decorating scheme. Check out the lake view, screened In lanai, split floorplan, community pool, fitness center and lighted tennis courts.

The kitchen is complete with lots of counter and cabinet space, pantry and full size washer and dryer. A dinette area for casual dining. This split floorplan comes with a master suite and private bathroom and walk in closet. The guest bedroom has a private entrance to the guest bathroom. Great for roommates!

The condo's special feature has a wood-burning fireplace! The screened in lanai provided access from the living area and one bedroom. Views of the water!! This home is a perfect opportunity to enjoy serenity and yet close to everything. Take a stroll next to any water feature and enjoy the scenery throughout the community - at a nearby bench. Don't miss out on this!

Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent.

Small pets under 20 pounds are welcome, but no aggressive breeds. The condo association allows pets, but is very strict on their noise ordinances and leash policy. Additional Pet Fees and Deposits may apply.

Please call us or visit our website for additional information, pictures, a video tour, or to schedule a showing with one of our agents. Call 904-520-4283 X1631 to see this property.

Applications are on a processed in the order they are received.Don't delay as this one will go fast!

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

HOA restrictions and fees may apply - ask Agent!

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5426338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 have any available units?
10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 have?
Some of 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 currently offering any rent specials?
10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 is pet friendly.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 offer parking?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 does not offer parking.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 have a pool?
Yes, 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 has a pool.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 have accessible units?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Boulevard Unit 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
